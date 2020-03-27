The Mount Rogers Health District has announced a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Wythe County.
According to a release from the health district, the patient is a resident who contracted the illness during out-of-state travel and is self-isolating at home. The health district is not concerned about community contact and there is no evidence of community transmission within Wythe County at this time, they say.
The new case brings the total of confirmed cases in the health district up to six. The first case was reported on Wednesday in Washington County. On Thursday, a second case was reported in Bristol. Earlier on Friday, the health district reported two cases in the City of Galax and an additional case in Washington County.
According to an earlier release, one of the Galax patients is being hospitalized and officials with the health district are working with Twin County Regional Healthcare to ensure the safety of residents and providers within the facility. All other individuals are self-isolating.
All cases of the disease in the district have been linked to international, out-of-state or out-of-area travel.
No additional details about the individuals or where they traveled were release, but Mount Rogers Health District said they are not concerned about community transmission within the district at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.