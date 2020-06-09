Wytheville Police had a busy Tuesday morning.
Around 8 a.m., officers were called to the Oyo Hotel, formerly the Rodeway Inn, and found someone who had been cut with a knife. Police were still looking for a suspect Tuesday afternoon.
More than two hours later, a suspect in a disturbance call at Super Dollar pushed Wytheville Interim Police Chief Joel Hash to the ground before running from the grocery store parking lot. Hash chased the man, caught up with him near Anders Salon and arrested him.
Hash said the Super Dollar manager called the police about 10:30 a.m. to report that a man was bothering customers in the store and singing loudly in the bathroom.
Hash spoke to the man in the parking lot and noticed something strange about the cigarette pack the man put in a buggy. Inside, there were three baggies holding possible drugs.
“He was trying to hide it from me,” Hash said.
The man then grabbed the bag, pushed Hash to the ground and ran away, the police chief said.
Hash arrested Ernest Duran Carson, 30, of Abingdon and charged him with assault and battery against a police officer, attempting to prevent a law enforcement officer from arresting him and knowingly attempting to impede by threat or force a law enforcement officer lawfully engaged in his duties.
More charges are pending, Hash said. The baggies have been sent to a lab for analysis.
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com
