In order to assist in mitigating the spread of the coronavirus, The Wythe County Administration Office and the Wythe County Department of Social Services have closed their offices to the public.
The Administration Office will be closed to the public for the week of March 23-27. County staff will be at the office and available by telephone or email. The main number is 276-223-4500.
Utility payments can be made with a credit card via phone (276-223-4501), by U.S. Mail, or by using the drop box located to the right of the entrance.
Building Permit forms can be obtained online at http://www.wytheco.org/index.php/resources/forms and may be completed and returned via email, U.S. Mail, or via the drop box. Upon receipt of the permit, staff will contact you for payment information.
In a press release, the county says it values cooperation and understanding and appreciates vigilance in practicing social distancing during this time.
“We encourage you to call the main number with any questions or concerns and follow our website and social media sites for information,” the release said.
Also, in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the Wythe County Department of Social Services office is closed to the public at this time.
“We are taking all precautions to protect the health and safety of our staff and the citizens we serve,” a press release said. “We will continue to provide essential services with more emphasis on telephone interaction.”
Although closed to the public, DSS will continue to operate between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Staff will work staggered schedules and therefore will not be in the office daily. If you need to reach a specific employee, please leave a voicemail and you will be contacted upon the employee’s availability. If you need immediate assistance, please contact the receptionist, who will direct you to an appropriate available staff member.
Please be aware that response times to non-emergencies may be longer than usual.
Benefit applications may be completed online at www.commonhelp.virginia.gov or by calling toll free to 1-855-635-4370 or, for medical assistance only, to 1-855-635-4370 (TDD: 1-888-221-1590. If you need a replacement EBT card, you may call 1-866-281-2448, or contact the receptionist during business hours.
To report suspected child abuse or neglect, please call 1-800-552-7096. Please call 1-888-221-1590 to report suspected elder abuse or neglect.
“We shall continue our commitment to serve Wythe County citizens during this unprecedented event. We all have a responsibility to safeguard ourselves, our families, and the public during this outbreak. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we all try to navigate this unprecedented event,” the agency said in a press release.
