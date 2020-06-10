The Wythe County Board of Supervisors’ proposed budget for the next fiscal year totals more than $85 million and includes no new taxes. The board will hold a public hearing on its budget and the Wythe County School Board budget Thursday at 6 p.m. in the County Administration Building.
The county’s proposed FY21 budget of $85,827,972 represents a 2.9% increase (about $2.4 million) over the current fiscal year’s budget and a 1.8% from the 2019 spending plan.
The school board budget of $49,651,487 is about $1 million more than last year’s budget, with additional money coming from funds allotted by the state.
The majority of the anticipated FY21 school budget, about 80%, is personnel.
“In regards to big expenditures, we really don't have anything that would fall into that category,” Superintendent Scott Jefferies said. “We are planning to increase paraprofessional pay and nurse pay slightly, and we will be accommodating for a VRS (Virginia Retirement System) increase from 15.68% to 16.62%. Teacher and staff pay otherwise will be the same as this school year. We have some projects planned within our operating budget to include roofing maintenance projects at Spiller and FCHS, as well as some plans for GPS routing and some side-mount cameras for buses. Other than these highlights, we are really focusing on keeping what we have. We know that this is a critical time and we are committed to do all we can for our students, staff and school community. We will adjust as needed should conditions change.”
Regarding the county budget, there remains uncertainty about the potential impact of the coronavirus pandemic on revenues during the next fiscal year.
Currently, the estimated revenue for meals and lodging tax collections is $987,000; however, actuarial estimates indicate that the revenues could decrease by as much as 25%, about $250,000, according to Wythe County Public Information Officer Jeremy Farley.
“It is also anticipated that the local share of the state sales tax, along with the schools share of state sales tax could be negatively impacted due to the effects of high unemployment, loss of small businesses and potential impacts of stay-at-home orders, closing of brick-and-mortar stores, etc., due to the unknown future consequences of COVID-19,” he said.
Next year’s proposed capital improvement budget of nearly $4.8 million is nearly $2.6 million more than the current year’s budget for capital projects. The proposed budget includes a $2 million bond issuance for completing the county office building project, which was started a decade ago with the construction of the building that houses the Health Department and Department of Social Services.
Also in the FY21 proposed budget is $1.4 million for wastewater improvement projects, including a $1 million renovation of the Austinville wastewater lines and facility. Farley said supervisors have expressed interest in extending water service to areas of the county that want public water. There is money in the budget for preliminary engineering reports for future water expansion.
The proposed budget include a nearly 50% decrease in community development funds, going from about $3.5 million for the current year to about $1.8 million for the next fiscal year.
Local funds for the proposed $85.6 million budget account for nearly $43 million, state funds total about $36 million and federal funds about $7 million.
“The proposed budget is optimistic that Wythe County and the commonwealth of Virginia will weather the COVID-19 pandemic with minimal financial impact,” Farley said. “However, the Board of Supervisors appropriates funds quarterly so they will be in position to make revisions should the need be warranted.”
During the May 26 board meeting, County Administrator Stephen Bear told supervisors that $1.5 million will be taken from surplus funds to balance the budget, but that an anticipated $1 million to $1.5 million carryover from the school system would offset what is taken from surplus.
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com
