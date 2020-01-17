Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH OR LESS. * WHERE...SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA, AS WELL AS THE MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS OF NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...EXPECT SLIPPERY AND POTENTIALLY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS BEGINNING EARLY SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW...SLEET...OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES...AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. &&