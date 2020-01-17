Wytheville will celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Sunday, Jan. 19, starting at 2 p.m.
The observance includes a march down Main Street, followed by a program. The march will start on Main Street at Bethel AME Church (635 E. Main St.) and conclude at the Heritage Preservation Center, 115 W. Spiller St., where the program will be held, featuring community talent and guest speaker Christian Proctor, headmaster at North Cross School in Roanoke.
Proctor earned a bachelor’s degree in geology from Colgate University, a master’s degree in geology from Duke University and a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
With more than three decades of experience in education, Proctor has served as headmaster at Porter-Gaud School in Charleston, South Carolina; St. Martin’s Episcopal School in Metairie, Louisiana; Grace Episcopal School in Monroe, Louisiana; and interim headmaster at Wesley Academy in Houston, Texas. In each location, Proctor’s tenure is marked by creativity, innovation and school growth, event organizers said.
