With the news of community spread of COVID-19 in the county, Wythe County Emergency Services Coordinator Curtis Crawford is urging the community to be cautious.
On Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Health’s Mount Rogers Health District reported widespread community spread of the Coronavirus within the district after community spread had been documented in Wythe and Washington counties. On Wednesday, the VDH reported Wythe County’s sixth case of the virus and Washington County’s 12th.
In Smyth County, six cases have also been confirmed, though only five are reflected on the VDH website at this time.
In a release from Wythe County Department of Emergency Services, Crawford said following federal and state guidance is more important than ever. Exposures that were taken less seriously last week, he said, are more imperative this week.
He encouraged the community to take universal precautions, the practice of treating all human body fluids and contacts as if they are contagious.
“If you are more cautious of exposures, we can reduce the impact of this virus to our community,” he said. “We all understand that his news can be scary to some. Please, understand that if we follow the directions of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Virginia Department of Health, we can reduce the impact to our community.”
To reduce community spread of the virus, Wythe County is encouraging its citizens to continue to use good hygiene, practice social distancing, use facial coverings if needed, and stay at home when possible.
“It remains everyone’s responsibility to keep each other safe,” Crawford said. “If you feel sick, stay at home.”
He stressed the importance of contacting healthcare providers prior to seeking testing for the virus. Doing so, he said, can further reduce the spread of the virus and help prevent overwhelming a hospital system. If emergency medical assistance is needed, patients are asked to notify dispatchers if they have a dry cough, fever, difficulty breathing or flu-like symptoms.
Crawford also cautioned citizens not to be alarmed if law enforcement, EMS or fire personnel appear unusal when responding to a call for assistance. First responders may be wearing goggles and masks to protect themselves and residents.
If a call for assistance should be related to the virus, first responders may also wear gowns or other gear and citizens may be asked to don masks, as well, to further help reduce exposure during emergency activities.
Crawford encouraged residents to stay informed about the virus with reliable sources such as the VDH, CDC or Virginia Department of Emergency Management websites
