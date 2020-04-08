Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT ASHE...ALLEGHANY...SURRY AND NORTHERN WILKES COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN NORTH CAROLINA...PULASKI...CRAIG... FLOYD AND CARROLL COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA...BOTETOURT AND ROANOKE COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... WYTHE COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... AMHERST COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA...EASTERN GRAYSON...PATRICK AND MONTGOMERY COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA...THE CITY OF SALEM...THE CITY OF RADFORD...THE CITY OF ROANOKE AND THE CITY OF GALAX... AT 343 AM EDT, RADAR INDICATED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEW CASTLE TO INDEPENDENCE TO BOONE. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 75 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH AND HALF INCH HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ROANOKE... BLACKSBURG... SALEM... CHRISTIANSBURG... RADFORD... MOUNT AIRY... AND VINTON. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE.