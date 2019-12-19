Wythe County investigators don’t believe a woman reported missing out of West Virginia is in the area.
Wythe County Sheriff’s Maj. Anthony Cline said the sheriff’s office got a call over the weekend from someone in Texas saying that 32-year-old Mary Cathleen Haley-Scott was missing and that they believed she had been thrown into the Rural Retreat Lake.
Cline said a search of the area turned up empty and that people in the area told investigators that they had not seen anyone near the lake.
“Through our investigation, we don’t believe at this time that she is in Rural Retreat,” Cline said.
Haley-Scott was reported missing Dec. 16 by family members, according to multiple West Virginia news reports. She was last seen in the Raleigh County, West Virginia, area late last week.
Speculation about her estranged husband’s involvement in her disappearance arose after reports of a domestic assault surfaced.
In a criminal complaint sworn out by Haley-Scott on Dec. 9 seeking a protective order against her husband in Wythe County, she said she pulled over at an undisclosed church to use her cell phone on Dec. 3. She was on the phone, she said, “when I was pulled out of the car by my husband and another man and punched in my face and chocked [sic].”
She said she told the men as she was running away that the person she was on the phone with knew what was happening.
“I was punched over and over in the face and told next time it will be a bullet to my head,” she wrote.
According to a Fox News report, family members said the couple had been separated since August.
Haley-Scott’s husband, 48-year-old William J. Scott, turned himself in to Wythe County two days later and was released on his own recognizance on a misdemeanor assault and battery of a family member charge.
In a bail determination checklist, Scott listed the West Virginia State Police as his place of employment for the last 26 years.
“Mr. Scott called me from West Virginia yesterday and turned himself in today at the Sheriff’s Office,” a magistrate wrote. “States he has not seen his ex-wife in months. Very cooperative and polite.”
Scott is scheduled for arraignment Jan. 7 in Wythe County Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court. A Feb. 18 court date has also been set.
According to area media reports, Raleigh County Sherriff Scott Van Meter said Scott had been cooperative in their investigation into his estranged wife’s disappearance.
A day after Haley-Scott filed the complaint against her husband, she was indicted in Smyth County on a grand larceny charge. Haley-Scott had not been served on that charge before her disappearance. Because it is an un-served direct indictment, details regarding the charge are not publicly available.
Cline said he believes Haley-Scott has family in the area. Anyone who may have information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300 or the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office at 276-223-6001.
