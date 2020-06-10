Although the Chautauqua Festival has been cancelled for 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, many of the fun events that normally take place in and around Elizabeth Brown Memorial Park during the week of Chautauqua will be held online on Facebook in a virtual format, including this year’s Flower & Table Show.
Flower Show and Table Entries will be accepted via email this year, by attaching photos of your entries and emailing them to me at flowertableshow@gmail.com
Due to this format, there are fewer floral categories with new guidelines to help keep it event fun and simple. Here are the guidelines and other information about the Flower & Table Show:
General Guidelines for 2020:
• Each entry should include information about the submitter: Name, phone #, and email address
• Each entry should include 2 photos in .jpg format: First a photo of the entry AND also a photo of the submitter with the entry.
• One entry per email. You may submit 6 entries per person, but please submit each entry in its own email.
• Each Floral submission must indicate what the flower/plant is and which category the entry is to be placed into.
• Table Show entries should show a table set in the theme of your choice and must include a floral element. Be Creative!
• Table Show entries should include the category they are in (Adult, Youth, or Business)
• Flowers, Plants, and Table entries must be in good taste and attractive, and photos should be clear and well lit.
• The deadline to submit entries is Wednesday June 17.
Other Information:
Entries will be presented to the public through the Wythe Arts Council Facebook Page from Thursday June 18 through Saturday June 20.
No personal information will be included on the Facebook page, until the end of the Flower & Table Show.
Entries will be judged on the number of "likes" that each photo receives. The photo in each category with the most "likes" will be deemed the "People’s Choice" for that category. No ribbons will be awarded this year, due to the nature of this media.
The Flower & Table Show committee has the sole discretion to disallow any entry that does not meet the guidelines that have been put into place.
By submitting your photos, you agree to the guidelines put forth and you agree to allow the Wythe Arts Council to use the photos you submit on its Facebook page and in future Chautauqua Festival promotions and materials.
Flower Show Categories:
1. Specimen: Single floral piece, with one flower and most leaves removed, displayed in clear container.
2. Collection: 5 Floral pieces of the same color/species showing uniformity, all displayed in clear container.
3. Arrangement: Artistic display of a variety of cut flowers & greenery, displayed an attractive vase or container.
4. Plant: Potted Plant in attractive pot or container.
Table Show Categories:
1. Individual Adult: Submission by a person or group ages 17 and up
2. Individual Youth: Submission by a person or group ages 16 and under
3. Business: Submission by a professional, business, or Group representing services.
Email Entries to flowertableshow@gmail.com
Wythe Arts Council
