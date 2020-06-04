The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Rural Retreat teen believed to have run away.
Maj. Anthony Cline said 17-year-old Courtney Paige Walker was reported missing by her foster parents on May 28.
Cline said Walker’s foster parents made contact with the teen earlier that day and she agreed to come home, but did not return. Originally from Wythe County, she is believed to still be in the area.
Walker is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds, with light brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office at 276-228-6001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.