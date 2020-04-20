A Radford man is behind bars and a Rural Retreat family is grieving following a Friday assault that led to a child’s death.
Radford Police have not yet released the identity of the child, but a family friend confirmed on Monday that two-year-old Harper Mitchell, of Rural Retreat, succumbed to the injuries she received during the incident over the weekend.
According to a release from the Radford Police Department, officers responded to the scene in reference to an unresponsive individual just after 2 a.m. on Friday. The child was transported to the New River Valley Medical Center.
Harper later died at the Carillion Children’s Hospital in Roanoke on Sunday.
Raford PD did not release details about the incident, but said in the release that a weapon had been used.
Later that morning, 33-year-old Andrew Johnathan Byrd, of Radford, was taken into custody and charged with abduction, strangulation and assault and battery of a household member.
On Sunday, Radford PD said the assault investigation had turned into a death investigation.
Byrd is being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin. City Spokesperson Jenni Wilder said investigators expect to receive autopsy results on Tuesday. More information is expected to be released once those results are in, she said.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for Harper’s medical and funeral expenses. Donations may be made here.
