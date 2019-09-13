A husband and wife are facing drug and child neglect charges after deputies executed a search warrant this week on their Wytheville residence.
James Eric Freeman, 47, and Stacy Thompson Freeman, 42, were arrested on Wednesday and charged with possession with the intent to distribute drugs and felony child neglect.
According to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, the two were charged after officers searched their 400 West Spiller St. residence and found more than 100 illegally obtained Xanax pills.
“This was a known residence for the distribution of prescription pills,” Maj. Anthony Cline said in an email.
Cline said a child was present in the residence. The search warrant affidavit was sealed.
Arraigned this week and given court-appointed attorneys, the two have Dec. 12 preliminary hearings in Wythe County General District Court and Nov. 12 hearings in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
Disabled and receiving $3,200 a month in benefits, James Freeman has a criminal record that includes charges of theft, larceny, driving while intoxicated, and hit and run, according to court records.
He’s being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin.
Employed as a property manager for RGM, Stacy Freeman has no criminal record, according to court documents.
She’s free on bond while awaiting trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.