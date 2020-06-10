HOPE Inc. unveiled its latest project this week – a large mural hung on the side of its Main Street office that leaders hope will inspire all who see it.
“We’re very excited to be revealing this gift to the community, in appreciation for all of the community support which HOPE and our sister project the Open Door Café have received this spring,” said HOPE Inc. Executive Director Andy Kegley as he uncovered the large painting Thursday. “It truly has been uplifting during the most challenging days our country has experienced.”
Local artist and teacher Jen Otey painted the mural that depicts a black-and-white butterfly with a red heart and a colorful rainbow connecting its wings. Around the butterfly is inscribed with Emily Dickenson’s poem “Hope is a Thing with Feathers.”
Kegley said that HOPE leaders know all along they wanted to incorporate the poem into the mural.
“Dickenson’s poem suggests hope is a bird within us all, that tweets its song regardless of circumstances, through times of difficult and doesn’t ask for anything from us, never stopping,” Kegley said. “We did allow Jen a little artistic license with the substitution of wings for feathers. I think what you see now is inspirational, entertaining and provocative. The butterfly transforming from a caterpillar suggests we will all transform into something more beautiful after these trying times.”
Otey said she opted for black-and-white because she wanted the mural to stand out.
“I feel like people have wanted our world to be a black-and-white thing and it’s really not,” she said. “It’s more complicated.”
She only colored the heart and rainbow.
The heart symbolizes the love that binds the community. The rainbow means different things to different people, the artist said, adding that some people see it as God’s promise and for others it’s a symbol of unification.
“And HOPE does all of that,” she said. “Taking care of people in a way like Jesus would want us to do. I also feel like they are not interested in catering to a certain group of people; they want to take care of everybody.”
Otey said the butterfly wings symbolize metamorphosis, transformation and change.
“I feel that HOPE’s mission is to help to transform people’s lives in a positive way,” she said. The heart symbolizes the love that binds a community. The mural also includes a hot air balloon and farmland, images that deal with the culture of the community.
She also included a sun and moon because community never stops, regardless of the hour, she said. A farmer and cook represent the Open Door Café’s use of local produce and meat.
“The cook, of course, is there to prepare meals for the community,” Otey said. “I also included one Hope Pack in the lower right-hand wing. HOPE and the volunteers involved pack those packs for the kids at school. I also included a church due to the fact that the majority of the volunteers there come from churches across the county.”
The mural is called “2020 Pandemic Prayer for a Peaceful Transformation.”
“As we studied these walls and our work on this mini-campus with housing affordability work inside HOPE, and our twin food security programs HOPE Packs and the Café across the way, we wanted to offer some both bold and inspiring,” Kegley said. “We didn’t realize we were doing something particularly timely as well.”
The mural measures 12-feet-by-8-feet and is painted on three, 80-pound panels. It took Otey a month to paint it. She estimates it took her about 75 hours.
“I was really excited,” she said. “I have always wanted to do a large piece of public art my whole adult life but was never at a place where I was comfortable with it and doing it; the opportunities weren’t there. I was really excited and really honored to be asked to do it. I can’t imagine doing it for anyone else. I really believe that HOPE is a significant chunk of the heart of our town. They are helping so many people.”
Otey said she hope the mural inspires people and gives them hope for a better tomorrow in this time of a virus pandemic and national unrest.
“A friend told me that all we have right now is hope,” she said. “To me, it’s like when you plant a seed in the ground. There’s so much hope and intention for it to grow into something beautiful. But at the point where it’s in the ground, it has to grow roots and stems and flowers – but there’s a birthing point. Sometimes it’s painful. I wonder if it’s painful for a butterfly to transform.”
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.
