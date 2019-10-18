A raccoon found in Wytheville has tested positive for rabies. According to Katy Treash, local environmental health supervisor for the Virginia Department of Health, officials collected the animal Oct. 15 from the East Ridge Street area of Wytheville.
Treash said a dog fought with the raccoon and killed it, prompting the dog’s owners to safely collect the raccoon and turn it over to health department officials for testing.
“In this case, fortunately, the dog involved was current on his rabies vaccine, so the dog will receive a booster vaccine and will have to be confined and observed by the owners for 45 days,” Treash said.
Confinement means that the dog cannot run free and must be fenced, leashed or chained when outside.
“It’s precautionary to make sure no symptoms develop,” Treash said. “We do not expect symptoms to develop because the dog had been vaccinated.”
The incident is a reminder that there is a wildlife population in the area and the best way to protect ourselves is to keep animals up to date on their rabies vaccine and avoid contact with wildlife, Treash said.
“If someone sees wildlife behaving strangely, then they can contact the local authorities in Wytheville,” she added. “Call the police department to get in touch with the animal control officer to report wildlife acting strange”
If someone comes into physical contact with wildlife and is bitten or scratched or their pet makes contact or fights with wildlife, they should report it to the Wythe County Health Department.
The wildlife most at risk for rabies in this area are raccoons, skunks and bats, Treash said.
MORE ON RABIES
Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. It kills almost any mammal or human that gets sick from it. The rabies virus is mainly in the saliva and brain of rabid animals. It can be transmitted through a bite or by getting saliva or brain tissue in a wound or in the eye or mouth.
WHAT YOU CAN DO TO HELP CONTROL RABIES:
• Have your veterinarian vaccinate your dogs, cats, ferrets, and selected livestock. Keep the vaccinations up-to-date.
• If your pet is attacked or bitten by a wild animal, report it to the local health or animal control authorities. Be sure your vaccinated dog, cat, or ferret receives a booster vaccination.
•Limit the possibility of exposure by keeping your animals on your property. Don’t let pets roam free.
• Do not leave garbage or pet food outside. It may attract wild or stray animals.
• Do not keep wild animals as pets. Enjoy all wild animals from a distance, even if they seem friendly. A rabid animal sometimes acts tame. If you see an animal acting strangely, report it to your local animal control department and do not go near it yourself.
• For more information, contact your local health department. In Wythe County, call 228-5507.
If You Have Been Bitten:
• Don't panic, but don't ignore the bite, either. Wash the wound thoroughly with soap and lots of water. Washing thoroughly will greatly lessen the chance of infection. Give first aid as you would for any wound.
• If possible, capture the animal under a large box or can, or at least identify it before it runs away. Don't try to pick the animal up. Call an animal control or law enforcement officer to come get it.
• It's critically important that you notify your family doctor immediately and explain how you got the bite. Your doctor will want to know if the animal has been captured. If necessary, your doctor will give the anti-rabies treatment recommended by the United States Public Health Service. Your doctor will also treat you for other possible infections that could be caused from the bite.
• Report the bite to the local health department. In Wythe County, call 228-5507.
Source: Virginia Department of Health.
To reach Millie Rothrock, call 228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.