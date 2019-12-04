ABINGDON HISTORIC PRESERVATION REVIEW BOARD: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 5:15 p.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Abingdon Town Hall, 133 W. Main St. Visit abingdon-va.gov.
VIRGINIA HIGHLANDS AIRPORT AUTHORITY BOARD: Abingdon, Va. Monday, Dec. 9, 6 p.m., Virginia Highlands Airport, 18521 Lee Highway. Visit vahighlandsairport.com.
DAMASCUS PARKS AND RECREATION - TRAIL DAYS COMMITTEE: Damascus, Va. Monday, Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m., Damascus Town Hall, 208 W. Laurel Ave. Visit damascus.org.
ABINGDON BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 6 p.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Town Hall, 133 W. Main St. Visit abingdon-va.gov.
WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 6:30-10 p.m., Board Room Auditorium, 1 Government Center Place, Suite A. Call 525-1300.
WASHINGTON COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 3-4:30 p.m., Training Room, 1 Government Center Place, Suite B. Call 276-628-8141 or email chamber@bvu.net.
ABINGDON REDEVELOPMENT & HOUSING AUTHORITY: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 5-7 p.m., Board Room, Johnson Center, 190 E. Main Street. Email markadams.arha@gmail.com.
