WASHINGTON COUNTY FACILITIES COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 3-5 p.m., Board/Administrator Conference Room, County Government Center. Call 276-525-1355.
DAMASCUS EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT COMMITTEE: Damascus, Va. Thursday, Sept. 26, 5:15 p.m., Damascus Town Hall, 208 W. Laurel Ave. Visit damascus.org.
WASHINGTON COUNTY PARK AUTHORITY BOARD: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, Sept. 26, 7-8 p.m., Meeting Room #2, County Government Center, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1380.
ABINGDON TOURISM ADVISORY COMMISSION: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 3 p.m., Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator, 851 French Moore Jr. Blvd. Visit abingdon-va.gov.
ABINGDON COMMUNITY MEETING: Abingdon, Va. Monday, Sept. 30, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Community Center of Abingdon, 300 Senior Drive. The community meeting will allow town residents to share their ideas about how the town can grow over the next 20 years, which will help the Town of Abingdon update its Comprehensive Plan. Maps and posters will be on display to explain current issues and future possibilities for the town. An overview presentation will last from 5:15 to 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.envisionabingdon.org or email jboswell@abingdon-va.gov.
DAMASCUS DOWNTOWN REVITALIZATION MANAGEMENT TEAM/FACADE COMMITTEE: Damascus, Va. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 6 p.m., Damascus Town Hall, 208 W. Laurel Ave. Visit damascus.org.
ABINGDON TOWN COUNCIL: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 133 W. Main St. Email kkingsley@abingdon-va.gov.
ABINGDON HISTORIC PRESERVATION REVIEW BOARD: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 5:15 p.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Town Hall, 133 W. Main St. Visit abingdon-va.gov.
