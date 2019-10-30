Road Closures: Oct. 30-Nov. 6, 2019

ROUTE 611 (GARRETT CREEK ROAD): VDOT will close a portion of Route 611 (Garrett Creek Road) in Washington County from Nov. 4-25 to replace the bridge. The bridge is located in the center of the route, allowing motorists to use either end of Route 611 to detour during the project. Route 611 connects to routes 700 and 19. (Completion: Nov. 25)
ROUTE 670 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT: The Route 670 (Green Spring Church Road) bridge in Washington County is closed for replacement. Route 658 (Lombardy Road) will serve as the detour route during construction. The bridge is located just east of Route 75. (Completion: Fall 2019)
INTERSTATE 81 – EXIT 19 BRIDGE WORK: Due to bridge work on Interstate 81 northbound at Exit 19 in Abingdon (Washington County), be alert to nighttime lane closures, and pay close attention to signs and message boards. (Completion: Early March 2020)
WATER STREET BRIDGE CLOSURE: Due to recent bridge inspection findings, the Virginia Department of Transportation has closed the Route 1203 (Water Street) bridge in Damascus. The bridge is located across from the Damascus Public Library and crosses Beaver Dam Creek.
