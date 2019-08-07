BONEFIRE SMOKEHOUSE: Abingdon, 260 W. Main St. Aug. 10, 8 p.m., BWQ; Aug. 22, 7 p.m., Mark Andrew. 276-623-0037.
THE DAMASCUS BREWERY: Damascus, 32173 Government Road. Aug. 17, 7 p.m., The Dimestore Cowboys. 276-469-1069.
WOLF HILLS BREWING CO: Abingdon, 350 Park St. Aug. 10, 6 p.m., Wolf Hills Brewing Co’s 10th Anniversary with Unknown Hinson and Adam Bolt, $20-$25. 276-477-1953.
BRISTOL, VA-TN COUNTRY MUSIC SHOW PALACE: Abingdon, Va., 300 Senior Dr., Community Center of Abingdon. Aug. 31: Kids Our Age Band. Saturday only 7-10 p.m. Free dance lesson beginning at 6 p.m. Cost $7 per person, children under 12 free. Doors open 5:30 p.m.; concession on site.
COMMUNITY CENTER OF ABINGDON: Abingdon, Va., 300 Senior Dr. Bingo every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Cash prizes. Dinner for purchase. $25 to play all evening; Ballroom dance lessons every Wednesday 7:15 p.m.; Greasy Bean Café & Guitars every Tuesday, 5:45-8 p.m.; Game Day every Friday 1-4 p.m. 276-628-3911, Bristol Country Music Show Palace host a dance on Aug. 31: Kids Our Age Band. Saturday only 7-10 p.m. Free dance lesson beginning at 6 p.m. Cost $7 per person, children under 12 free. Doors open 5:30 p.m.; concession on site.
BARTER THEATRE 2019 SEASON: Abingdon, Va., 127 W. Main St. Now-Aug. 10: “Tarzan.” Oct. 1-Nov. 13: “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” Gilliam Stage: Nov. 19-Dec. 21: “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Tickets $20 276-628-3991 or www.bartertheatre.com.
HOLSTON MOUNTAIN ARTISANS: Abingdon, Va. 214 Park St. Aug. 10, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Spotlight artist Cathy Jones, Moravian Star Artist 276-628-7721.
ARTS DEPOT: Abingdon, Va., 314 Depot Square. Aug. 7: Juried Spotlight Gallery presents Robert Thomas “Earth Wind and Fire.” Aug. 10, 2-4 p.m.: Meet the Artist reception. Aug. 14, 5:30-7 p.m.; Beginning Weaving Phase 1 with Erin Oneisom, making loom, register b y Aug. 10. Aug. 21, 5:30-7 p.m.: Beginning Weaving Phase II. Aug. 22-24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Summer workshop for art journals and sketchbooks with Robin Poteet. Pre-registration until Aug. 10, cost $250 for members; $300 for non-members. Wednesday Morning Painters, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Beginners to professional; everyone welcome. Appalachian Center for Poet and Writers will meet in April meet monthly at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday for a workshop; First Thursday open mic. Writers are asked to bring 6-8 copies of poems or short prose. dwinship@gmail.com. 276-628-9091, www.abingdonartsdepot.org.
REYNOLDS-BALL FAMILY REUNION: Glade Springs, Va. 11174 Dillard Lane. Aug, 20, 4 p.m.: Reunion 423-366-1462 or 276-669-6509.
