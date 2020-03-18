ABINGDON TOWN COUNCIL WORK SESSION: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, March 18, 2:30 p.m., Council Chambers, Town Hall, 133 W. Main St. Call 276-492-2149 or email kkingsley@abingdon-va.gov.
CANCELED - WASHINGTON COUNTY PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: The meeting originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 18 at 5:30 p.m. has been canceled.
ABINGDON RECREATION ADVISORY COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, March 18, 5:30 p.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Municipal Building, 133 W. Main St. Visit abingdon-va.gov.
WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS BUDGET WORK SESSION: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, March 19, 6-8 p.m., Board Room Auditorium, County Government Center, 1 Government Center Place, Suite A. Call 276-525-1300.
ABINGDON TREE COMMISSION: Thursday, March 19, 7:30 p.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Town Hall, 133 W. Main St. Email ksigmon@abingdon-va.gov.
WASHINGTON COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION: Abingdon, Va. Monday, March 23, 7-9 p.m., Board of Supervisors Auditorium, 1 Government Center Place. Visit washcova.com.
SUSTAIN ABINGDON COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, March 24, 12 p.m., Wolf Creek Water Reclamation Facility, 21436 Vances Mill Road. Call 276-628-6611 or email rstatzer@abingdon-va.gov.
WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, March 24, 6:30-10 p.m., Board Auditorium, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1300.
WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF SOCIAL SERVICES: Bristol, Va. Tuesday, March 24, 7 p.m., C.B. Hale Community Services Building, 15068 Lee Highway, Suite 100. Call 276-623-2661.
WASHINGTON COUNTY FACILITIES COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, March 25, 3-4 p.m., Board/Administrator Conference Room, County Government Center. Call 276-525-1355.
