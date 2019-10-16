ABINGDON TOWN COUNCIL WORK SESSION: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2:30 p.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Town Hall, 133 W. Main St. Visit abingdon-va.gov.
WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 6:30-10 p.m., Board Auditorium, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1300.
ABINGDON TREE COMMISSION: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Town Hall, 133 W. Main St. Email ksigmon@abingdon-va.gov.
WASHINGTON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES: Bristol, Va. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m., C.B. Hale Community Services Building, 15068Lee Highway, Suite 100. Call 276-623-2661.
WASHINGTON COUNTY FACILITIES COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 3-5 p.m., Board/Administrator Conference Room, County Government Center. Call 276-525-1355.
WASHINGTON COUNTY PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 5:30-7 p.m., Board/Administrator Conference Room, County Government Center. Call 276-525-1313.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.