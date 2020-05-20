WASHINGTON COUNTY ELECTORAL BOARD: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, May 20, 2-3 p.m., Voter Registrar Office, County Government Center, 1 Government Center Place, Suite A. Call 276-676-6227 or email dlyall@washcova.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY PERSONNEL COMMITTEE - CANCELED: The meeting scheduled for Wednesday, May 20, has been canceled.
MEMORIAL DAY: All county administration offices will be closed on Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day.
ABINGDON PLANNING COMMISSION - RESCHEDULED: The meeting scheduled for Monday, May 25, has been rescheduled for June 1.
WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, May 26, 6:30-10 p.m., Board of Supervisors Auditorium, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place, Suite A. Call 276-525-1300.
WASHINGTON COUNTY FACILITIES COMMITTEE - CANCELED: The meeting scheduled for Wednesday, May 27, has been canceled.
