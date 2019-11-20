WASHINGTON COUNTY FACILITIES COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 3-4 p.m., County Government Center, 1 Government Center Place. Call 27-525-1350 or email khill@washcova.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 5:30-7 p.m., Board/Administrator Conference Room, County Government Center. Call 276-525-1313.
WASHINGTON COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION: Abingdon, Va. Monday, Nov. 25, 7-9 p.m., Board of Supervisors Auditorium, 1 Government Place. Visit washcova.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 6:30-10 p.m., Board Auditorium, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1300.
WASHINGTON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES: Bristol, Va. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 7 p.m., C.B. Hale Community Services Building, 15068 Lee Highway, Suite 100. Call 276-623-2661.
COUNTY - THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY: County administration offices will be closed beginning at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and will remain closed through Friday, Nov. 29.
ABINGDON - THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY: No trash will be collected on Thursday, Nov. 28, in observance of Thanksgiving. All trash will be collected on Friday, Nov. 29.
