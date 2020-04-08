Road Closures: April 8-15, 2020

(From left to right)
INTERSTATE 81 – EXIT 32: A project to improve safety along a portion of Interstate 81 northbound and southbound at Exit 32 in the Glade Spring area of Washington County is underway, creating the need to close a lane northbound through noon April 10 to allow crews to mill, pave and add guardrail at the location. During the northbound lane closure, the northbound off-ramp at Exit 32 will be closed. Use caution in this area, and be alert to the possibility of delays while improvements are being made. Once the northbound project is finished, crews will begin work southbound after the Easter holiday (April 12). (Completion: May 2020)
INTERSTATE 81 – EXIT 26: A project to lengthen the acceleration/deceleration ramp on southbound Interstate 81, Exit 26, at Emory will begin after Easter (April 12). The first of two 56-hour lane closures will occur the week of April 13 to allow crews to remove the current shoulder down 18 inches and build it back to the current elevation. The majority of activities for the project will occur along VDOT’s right of way; however, motorists should be alert to workers and heavy equipment in the area. (Completion: late June 2020)
WATER STREET BRIDGE CLOSURE: Due to recent bridge inspection findings, the Virginia Department of Transportation has closed the Route 1203 (Water Street) bridge in Damascus. The bridge is located across from the Damascus Public Library and crosses Beaver Dam Creek.
