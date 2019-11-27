COUNTY - THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY: County administration offices will be closed beginning at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and will remain closed through Friday, Nov. 29.
ABINGDON - THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY: No trash will be collected on Thursday, Nov. 28, in observance of Thanksgiving. All trash will be collected on Friday, Nov. 29.
ABINGDON TOWN COUNCIL: Abingdon, Va. Monday, Dec. 2, 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers, Abingdon Town Hall, 133 W. Main St. Visit abingdon-va.gov.
DAMASCUS TOWN COUNCIL: Damascus, Va. Monday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m., Damascus Town Hall, 208 W. Laurel Ave. Visit damascus.org.
ABINGDON TOURISM ADVISORY COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 3 p.m., Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator, 851 French Moore Jr. Blvd. Visit abingdon-va.gov.
DAMASCUS DOWNTOWN REVITALIZATION MANAGEMENT TEAM/FACADE COMMITTEE: Damascus, Va. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 6 p.m., Damascus Town Hall, 208 W. Laurel Ave. Visit damascus.org.
ABINGDON HISTORIC PRESERVATION REVIEW BOARD: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 5:15 p.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Abingdon Town Hall, 133 W. Main St. Visit abingdon-va.gov.
