WASHINGTON COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, June 10, 3-4:30 p.m., Training Room, County Government Center, 1 Government Center Place, Suite B. Call 276-628-8141 or email ida@washcova.com.
ABINGDON INFRASTRUCTURE ADVISORY COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, June 10, 3:30 p.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Municipal Building, 133 W. Main St. Visit abingdon-va.gov.
WASHINGTON COUNTY LONG-RANGE COURTHOUSE PLANNING COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, June 10, 4-5 p.m., Circuit Courtroom, 189 E. Main St. Call 276-525-1355.
WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMUNITY ADVOCACY COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, June 11, 1-2 p.m., Executive Conference Room, County Government Center, 1 Government Center Place. Visit washcova.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY PARK AUTHORITY: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, June 11, 6-7:30 p.m., Meeting Room #2, County Government Center, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1380.
ABINGDON TOWN COUNCIL: Abingdon, Va. Monday, June 15, 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 133 W. Main St. Call 276-492-2149.
WASHINGTON COUNTY PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, June 17, 5:30-7 p.m. Board/Administrator Conference Room, County Government Center, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1313.
