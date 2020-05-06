WASHINGTON COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, May 6, 4-5:30 p.m., County Government Center, 1 Government Center Place, Suite A. Call 276-525-1300 or email wbonham@washcova.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, May 12, 6:30-10 p.m., Board Room Auditorium, County Government Center, 1 Government Center Place, Suite A. There will be public hearings on two issues during the meeting, first, on rezoning requests for a number of properties (which can be viewed at washcova.com) and, second, on a proposal to allow lifetime dog licensing instead of annual renewals. If anyone would like to submit comments without appearing in person due to COVID-19 concerns, they may submit comments through email by going to http://washcova.com/contact-us or by leaving a voicemail at 276-525-1300. Written comments can also be left in a dropbox outside the second floor entry to the County Government Center building. The meeting will be livestreamed on washcova.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, May 13, 3-5 p.m., Board Room Auditorium, County Government Center, 1 Government Center Place, Suite A. Call 276-628-8141 or email ida@washcova.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY LONG-RANGE COURTHOUSE PLANNING COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, May 13, 4-5 p,m., Circuit Courtoom, 189 E. Main St. Call 276-525-13455.
