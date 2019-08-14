WASHINGTON COUNTY INDEPENDENT NEIGHBORS MEMBERSHIP MEETING: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, Aug. 15, 7-9 p.m., Southwest Virginia 4-H Center, 25236 Hillman Highway. The meeting will help determine WIN support for Board of Supervisors candidates seeking election in November. Members will discuss and vote on candidates based on previous interviews with the WIN Steering Committee. Child care will be provided. Visit www.winwashingtoncounty.org for more information.
BLACKBIRD BAKERY: Bristol, Va. Thursday, Aug. 15, 8 p.m., 56 Piedmont Ave., Gerald Sheppard; Saturday, Aug. 17, 8 p.m., Anthony Mangrum, 276-645-5754.
CHILHOWIE LIONS CLUB: Chilhowie, Va., Friday, Aug. 16, 7-10 p.m., 116 Industrial Park Road, Limited Edition; Friday, Aug. 23, 7-10 p.m., Dixie Express. Barbecue and hot dogs in concession. Cost $7. 276-646-3916.
423 SOCIAL: Bristol, Va. Friday, Aug. 16, 8:30 p.m., 2623 Volunteer Parkway, Jigsaw Jane, 423-278-5552.
THE DAMASCUS BREWERY: Damascus, Va. Saturday, Aug. 17, 7 p.m., 32173 Government Road, The Dimestore Cowboys. 276-469-1069.
REYNOLDS-BALL FAMILY REUNION: Glade Spring, Va. 11174 Dillard Lane. Aug. 20, 4 p.m.: Reunion 423-366-1462 or 276-669-6509.
BONEFIRE SMOKEHOUSE: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, Aug. 22, 7 p.m., 260 W. Main St., Mark Andrew. 276-623-0037.
BRISTOL, VA-TN COUNTRY MUSIC SHOW PALACE: Abingdon, Va., 300 Senior Dr., Community Center of Abingdon. Aug. 31: Kids Our Age Band. Saturday only 7-10 p.m. Free dance lesson beginning at 6 p.m. Cost $7 per person, children under 12 free. Doors open 5:30 p.m.; concession on site.
COMMUNITY CENTER OF ABINGDON: Abingdon, Va., 300 Senior Dr. Bingo every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Cash prizes. Dinner for purchase. $25 to play all evening; Ballroom dance lessons every Wednesday 7:15 p.m.; Greasy Bean Café & Guitars every Tuesday, 5:45-8 p.m.; Game Day every Friday 1-4 p.m. 276-628-3911, Bristol Country Music Show Palace host a dance on Aug. 31: Kids Our Age Band. Saturday only 7-10 p.m. Free dance lesson beginning at 6 p.m. Cost $7 per person, children under 12 free. Doors open 5:30 p.m.; concession on site.
