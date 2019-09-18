ABINGDON TOWN COUNCIL WORK SESSION: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2:30 p.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Municipal Building, 133 W. Main St. Call 276-492-2149 or email kkingsley@abingdon-va.gov.
WASHINGTON COUNTY PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: The scheduled Personnel Committee meeting for today has been canceled.
WASHINGTON COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION: Abingdon, Va. Monday, Sept. 23, 7-8:30 p.m., Board of Supervisors Auditorium, 1 Government Center Place. Email stephenr@washcova.com or call 276-525-1391.
WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 6:30-10 p.m., Board Auditorium, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1300.
WASHINGTON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES: Bristol, Va. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 7 p.m., C.B. Hale Community Services Building, 15068 Lee Highway, Suite 100. Call 276-623-2661.
WASHINGTON COUNTY FACILITIES COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 3-5 p.m., Board/Administrator Conference Room, County Government Center. Call 276-525-1355.
