WOLF HILLS BREWING CO: Abingdon, Va. Friday, Oct. 18, 6 p.m., Wolf Hills Brewing Co., 350 Park St. Oktoberfest with the Mountain Top Polka Band. Call 276-477-1953.

MEDICARE INFORMATIONAL SESSIONS: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Harry L. Coomes Center, 300 Stanley St. Medicare Q&As (walk in at any time).

THE DAMASCUS BREWERY: Damascus, 32173 Government Road. Oct. 19, 7 p.m., Virginia West; Oct. 26, 7 p.m., Halloween Party. 276-469-1069.

HARVEST TABLE RESTAURANT: Meadowview, 13180 Meadowview St. Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m., Matt Martin. 276-944-5142.

