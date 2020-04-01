CHEVY CHASE, Md. — Amid a global pandemic that has brought regular life in parts of the United States to a halt, crisis hotlines face an unprecedented need, experts say.
Government officials have imposed drastic social distancing measures to stem the spread of the virus, closing schools and churches and banning unnecessary travel. The disruption of in-person support systems has left crisis hotlines — and the people who run them — at the front lines of what doctors warn may be devastating psychological fallout from the coronavirus crisis.
Since Maryland’s first reported cases of the virus three weeks ago, the nonprofit EveryMind has seen a sharp uptick in people reaching out to its 24/7 mental health support hotline and online chat service.
Rachel Larkin, who oversees the group’s crisis-prevention services, said that in the month of March, the hotline’s average wait time has gone from about 20 seconds to a minute, suggesting a growing need.
At the Montgomery County Crisis Center, a government agency that also runs a 24/7 call center, lines have been so busy that manager Dorne Hill said she has had to pick up shifts herself. Last year, the center had 2,996 calls in the month of March; this year, the center logged 2,581 calls in just the first two weeks of the month.
“No matter where you were functioning before, this is hard,” Larkin said. “And for the people struggling before, they’re really struggling now.”
The crisis hotline workers do what they can to help them push on.
“We say that we don’t save lives,” said Sue-Ann Siegel, a hotline responder working from home. “That’s for first responders, cops, doctors. What we do is give folks another day.”
