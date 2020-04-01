Weather Alert

HIGHER ELEVATION SNOW AND TEMPERATURES BELOW FREEZING MAY LEAD TO ICY ROADS FOR ELEVATIONS ABOVE 3500 FEET. AT MIDNIGHT, AREA OBSERVATIONS INDICATED TEMPERATURES AT OR BELOW FREEZING FOR PLACES LIKE, BLUEFIELD, WV, BURKES GARDEN AND THE GRAYSON HIGHLANDS OF VIRGINIA, AND INTO PARTS OF THE NORTH CAROLINA HIGH COUNTRY. WEBCAMS INDICATED THAT 1 TO 3 INCHES OF WET SNOW HAS FALLEN AT THESE HIGHER ELEVATIONS. DUE TO THE SUB- FREEZING TEMPERATURES, ROAD SURFACES WILL LIKELY BE ICY OR SNOW COVERED. FOR YOUR SAFETY, PLEASE USE EXTRA CAUTION IF TRAVELING ACROSS THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS. TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN AT OR BELOW FREEZING FOR THESE LOCATIONS THROUGH 900 AM WEDNESDAY.