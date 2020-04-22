Road Closures: April 22-29, 2020

(From left to right)
ROUTE 75: This week, be alert to the possibility of lane closures and workers along a portion of Route 75 near the Abingdon area, prepping the road in anticipation of latex paving. The work will take place between the Abingdon corporate limits and Route 672 in Washington County. (Completion: April 2020)
INTERSTATE 81 – EXIT 26: Be alert to shoulder closures along I-81 southbound at Exit 26 in the Emory area of Washington County due to a project to extend the acceleration/deceleration lanes for the southbound on- and off-ramps. The majority of activities for the project will occur along VDOT’s right of way; however, motorists should be alert to workers and heavy equipment in the area. (Completion: late June 2020)
WATER STREET BRIDGE CLOSURE: Due to recent bridge inspection findings, the Virginia Department of Transportation has closed the Route 1203 (Water Street) bridge in Damascus. The bridge is located across from the Damascus Public Library and crosses Beaver Dam Creek.
ROUTE 91: This week, be alert to the possibility of lane closures and workers along Route 91 between Damascus and Meadowview in Washington County, prepping the road in anticipation of latex paving in the coming weeks. (Completion: April 2020)
INTERSTATE 81 – EXIT 32: This week, be alert to daytime lane closures on I-81 southbound at Exit 32 due to guardrail installation associated with a safety project. Use caution in this area, and be alert to the possibility of delays while improvements are being made. (Completion: May 2020)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.