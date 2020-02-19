WASHINGTON COUNTY PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 5:30-7 p.m., Board/Administrator Conference Room, County Government Center. 1 Government Center Place, Suite A. Call 276-525-1313.
ABINGDON TOWN COUNCIL WORK SESSION: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2:30 p.m., Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 133 W. Main St. Email kkingsley@abingdon-va.gov or call 276-492-2149.
ABINGDON RECREATION ADVISORY COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 5:30 p.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Municipal Building, 133 W. Main St. Email CRCDirectors@abingdon-va.gov or call 276-623-5279.
ABINGDON TREE COMMISSION: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Town Hall, 133 W. Main St., Email ksigmon@abingdon-va.gov.
WASHINGTON COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION: Abingdon, Va. Monday, Feb. 24, 7-9 p.m., Board of Supervisors Auditorium, County Government Center, 1 Government Center Place, Suite A. Call 276-525-1391. or email stephenr@washcova.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 6:30-10 p.m., Board Auditorium, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1300.
WASHINGTON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES: Bristol, Va. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 7 p.m., C.B. Hale Community Services Building, 15068 Lee Highway, Suite 100. Call 276-623-2661.
WASHINGTON COUNTY ELECTORAL BOARD: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 10-11 a.m., Voter Registrar Office, 1 Government Center Place, Suite A. Visit washcova.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY FACILITIES COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 3-4 p.m., Board/Administrator Conference Room, County Government Center, 1 Government Center Place, Suite A. Call 276-525-1530 or email khill@washcova.com.
