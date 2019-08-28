BRISTOL, VA-TN COUNTRY MUSIC SHOW PALACE: Abingdon, Va., 300 Senior Dr., Community Center of Abingdon. Aug. 31: Kids Our Age Band. Saturday only 7-10 p.m. Free dance lesson beginning at 6 p.m. Cost $7 per person, children under 12 free. Doors open 5:30 p.m.; concession on site.
THE DAMASCUS BREWERY: Damascus, 32173 Government Road. Aug. 31, 7 p.m., Blue Reign; Sept. 7, 7 p.m., If Birds Could Fly. 276-469-1069.
