WASHINGTON COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: Abingdon, Va. Nov. 13, 3-4:30 p.m., Training Room, 1 Government Center Place, Suite B. Call 276-628-8141 or email chamber@bvu.net.
ABINGDON INFRASTRUCTURE ADVISORY COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Nov. 13, 3 p.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Municipal Building, 133 W. Main St. Visit abingdon-va.gov.
ABINGDON REDEVELOPMENT AND HOUSING AUTHORITY: Abingdon, Va. Nov. 13, 5-7 p.m., Board Room, Johnson Center, 190 E. Main St. Email markadams.arha@gmail.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMUNITY ADVOCACY COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, Nov. 14, 1-3 p.m., Executive Conference Room, 1 Government Center Place. Call 207-525-1300 or email aroland@washcova.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Monday, Nov. 18, 5:30-7 p.m., Board/Administrator Conference Room, County Government Center. Call 276-525-1305.
ABINGDON RECREATION ADVISORY: Abingdon, Va. Monday, Nov. 18, 5:30 p.m., Meeting Room, Abingdon Fire Hall. Email kworley@abingdon-va.gov.
WASHINGTON COUNTY FACILITIES COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 3 p.m., County Government Center, 1 Government Center Place. Call 27-525-1350 or email khill@washcova.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 5:30-7 p.m., Board/Administrator Conference Room, County Government Center. Call 276-525-1313.
