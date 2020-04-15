Road Closures: April 15-22, 2020

INTERSTATE 81 – MILES 25-28, 31-32: Be alert to day and nighttime lane closures due to paving southbound between mile markers 32 and 31 in the Glade Spring area of Washington County and between mile markers 28 and 25 in the Emory and Meadowview areas of Washington County.
INTERSTATE 81 – EXIT 26: A project to lengthen the acceleration/deceleration lane on southbound Interstate 81, Exit 26, at Emory began Tuesday (April 14). The project began with one of two 56-hour lane closures beginning Tuesday morning, allowing crews to remove the current shoulder down 18 inches and build it back to the current elevation. The majority of activities for the project will occur along VDOT’s right of way; however, motorists should be alert to workers and heavy equipment in the area. (Completion: late June 2020)
INTERSTATE 81 – EXIT 32: Safety improvements on a portion of northbound Interstate 81 at Exit 32 in Washington County were completed last week, and work began southbound on Monday (April 13). The safety improvement project creates the need to close a lane northbound to allow crews to mill, pave and add guardrail at the location. During the southbound lane closure, the southbound on-ramp at Exit 32 will be closed. Use caution in this area, and be alert to the possibility of delays while improvements are being made. (Completion: May 2020)
WATER STREET BRIDGE CLOSURE: Due to recent bridge inspection findings, the Virginia Department of Transportation has closed the Route 1203 (Water Street) bridge in Damascus. The bridge is located across from the Damascus Public Library and crosses Beaver Dam Creek.
