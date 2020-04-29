WASHINGTON COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, May 6, 4-5:30 p.m., County Government Center, 1 Government Center place, Suite A. Call 276-525-1300 or email wbonham@washcova.com.
Most Popular
-
King's Produce to close
-
Smyth grand jury returns indictments
-
Northam considers re-opening Virginia, Mount Rogers Health District reports new numbers
-
Rural Retreat family grieves death of toddler, Radford man behind bars
-
Mount Rogers Health District to hold drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Wythe and Carroll counties
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.