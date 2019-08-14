WASHINGTON COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 3-6 p.m., Training Room, 1 Government Center Place, Suite B. Call 276-628-8141.
ABINGDON REDEVELOPMENT & HOUSING AUTHORITY: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 5-7 p.m., Board Room, Johnson Center, 190 E. Main St. Email markadams.arha@gmail.com.
ABINGDON ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, Aug. 15, 3 p.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Town Hall, 133 W. Main St. Visit abingdon-va.gov.
ABINGDON TOWN COUNCIL WORK SESSION: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, Aug. 15, 5 p.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Town Hall, 133 W. Main St. Visit abingdon-va.gov.
ABINGDON TREE COMMISSION: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Town Hall, 133 W. Main St. Email ksigmon@abingdon-va.gov.
WASHINGTON COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Monday, Aug. 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Board/Administrator Conference Room, County Government Center. Call 276-525-1305.
WASHINGTON COUNTY PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 5:30-7 p.m., Board/Administrator Conference Room, County Government Center. Call 276-525-1313.
HOW TO SUBMIT INFO
Submission deadline is Monday noon for the items scheduled during the upcoming week. Email news@washconews.com.
