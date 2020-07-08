WASHINGTON COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, July 8, 3-4:30 p.m., Training Room, County Government Center, 1 Government Center Place, Suite B. Call 276-628-8141.
LONG-RANGE WASHINGTON COUNTY COURTHOUSE COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, July 8, 4-5 p.m., Circuit Courtroom, 189 E. Main St. Call 276-525-1355.
DAMASCUS PARKS AND RECREATION - TRAIL DAYS COMMITTEE: Damascus, Va. Monday, July 13, 6:30 p.m., Damascus Town Hall, 208 W. Laurel Ave. Visit damascus.org.
DAMASCUS PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: Damascus, Va. Tuesday, July 14, 5 p.m., Damascus Town Hall, 208 W. Laurel Ave. Visit damascus.org.
WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, July 14, 6:30-10 p.m., Board Room Auditorium, County Government Center, 1 Government Center Place, Suite A. Call 276-525-1300.
WASHINGTON COUNTY PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, July 15, 5:30-7 p.m., Board/Administrator Conference Room, County Government Center, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1313.
