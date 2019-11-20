BRISTOL VIRGINIA SURVIVOR DAY: Bristol, Va. Saturday, Nov. 23, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Bristol Hotel, 510 Birthplace of Country Music Way. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention sponsors a day for suicide loss survivors to come together for comfort and connection. An AFSP-produced documentary will be shown to offer a message of hope. Snacks and breakfast will be provided. Attendance is free, but registration is required. Visit https://afsp.org/survivor_day/southwest-virginia-virginia to register. Call 254-220-9741 or email vhragirl30@gmail.com.
