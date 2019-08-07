Road Closures: Aug. 7-14, 2019

(From left to right)
INTERSTATE 81 – EXIT 14: A project to add overhead utilities above Interstate 81 at Exit 14 is underway. Be alert to vehicles along the median and shoulder of I-81, Exit 14 this week due to the utility work.
ROUTE 670 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT: The Route 670 (Green Spring Church Road) bridge in Washington County is closed for replacement. Route 658 (Lombardy Road) will serve as the detour route during construction. The bridge is located just east of Route 75. (Completion: Fall 2019)
ROUTE 676 – AZURE LANE: Be alert to flaggers during daylight hours on Route 676 (Azure Lane) in Washington County due to improvements to a portion of the route. (Completion: September 2019)
INTERSTATE 81 – EXIT 19 BRIDGE WORK: Due to bridge work on Interstate 81 at Exit 19 in Abingdon, the southbound Interstate 81 on-ramp accessible from the Damascus side of the interstate will be closed from Aug. 23-25 from 7 p.m. Fridays until 6 a.m. Mondays. Additionally, there will be a lane closure on southbound I-81 while the weekend work is underway. The closures are necessary to ensure safety while a portion of the current bridge deck is removed using hydrodemolition, a technique that uses high-pressure water to remove concrete. Motorists traveling on Route 11/58 from Damascus can use I-81 northbound to Exit 22 to access southbound I-81. Use caution in this area and pay close attention to signs and message boards. (Completion: Early March 2020)
WATER STREET BRIDGE CLOSURE: Due to recent bridge inspection findings, the Virginia Department of Transportation has closed the Route 1203 (Water Street) bridge in Damascus. The bridge is located across from the Damascus Public Library and crosses Beaver Dam Creek. The closure is due to the deteriorating condition of the bridge beams. VDOT is finalizing the design of a new Route 1203 bridge, and right-of-way acquisition is scheduled to begin in May. The project will be advertised for bids in October 2020. The bridge is located between South Beaver Dam Avenue and South Shady Avenue in Damascus. The detour length during the closure is a half-mile.
Sewer Work
The Town of Abingdon Collections Department will be replacing and upgrading the main sewer line crossing the intersection at Cook Street and Oakland Street the week of Aug. 12. The intersection of Cook Street and Oakland Street will be closed to thru-traffic starting at 7:30 am to 3:30 pm. The Collection Department advises the public to please find an alternate route to Lowry Drive from Cook Street.
Lowry Drive traffic will be detoured at intersection of Oakland Street North on Oakland Street to Bradley Street. The project is estimated to take two days before completion.
Homeowners on Oakland Street will have access from Lowry Drive at Oakland Street intersection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.