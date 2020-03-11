O’MAINNIN’S: Bristol, 712 State St. March 11, 10 p.m., Victor Lawson. www.myspace.com/omainninspub or 423-844-0049.
CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. March 12, 7 p.m., Ryan Ward; March 13, 7 p.m., Bill Edwards; March 14, 7 p.m., Sister Valley. 423-360-8900.
BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC MUSEUM: Bristol. March 12, 7 p.m., Farm and Fun Time Show with Jim Lauderdale and Miss Tess, $30. 423-573-1927.
423 SOCIAL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. March 13, 8 p.m., Mick Foley (Beloved WWE wrestler and bestselling author Mick Foley trades the ring for the stage as a stand-up comedian while making his Bristol debut.). 423-278-5552.
QUAKER STEAK & LUBE: Bristol, 629 State St. March 13, 8 p.m., Bill Dotson; March 14, 8 p.m., Ragged Sally. 276-644-9464.
WOLF HILLS BREWING CO: Abingdon, 350 Park St. March 13, 6:30 p.m., C2 and The Brothers Reed and Nicholas Jamerson; March 14, 6 p.m., Mind Modes. 276-477-1953.
THE UNITED METHODIST CHURCHES OF BRISTOL VA/TN: Lenten worship and lunch each Wednesday in the Lenten Season. Worship at noon, with lunch at 12:30 p.m. All are welcome. There is no charge for lunch. March 11; First Bristol UMC, 322 Vance Drive, Bristol, Tenn., message by the Rev. Natalie Justice, Grace-Greenwood-Mt. Zion UMCs (Marion); March 18: State Street UMC, 300 W. Valley Drive, Bristol, Va., message by the Rev. David Jackson of Emory UMC; March 25: Addilynn Memorial UMC, 3225 Avoca Road, Bristol, Tenn., message by the Rev. Annette Warren of Cedar Bluff UMC. 276-669-2441; stlukeumc@bvu.net.
ST. LUKE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: 105 North St., Bristol, Va. 5 to 8 p.m. March 14: A St. Paddy’s Day celebration dinner with live music. Dinner includes pork roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, rolls, salad, dessert and beverage. Music by “Limited Edition.” Tickets are $10 per person and must be purchased in advance at St. Luke, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Limited seating. No ticket sales at the door. Sponsored by St. Luke Men’s Club. 276-669-2441.
PENTECOSTAL CHURCH: Abingdon, Va. 17535 Jeb Stuart Highway off Exit 19 toward Damascus: Yard Sale, second Saturday, March 14, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Name brand children’s and maternity clothes, plus tons of good quality baby equipment. Proceeds benefit the Mayan malnourished children of Guatemala, and children in our orphanage and those in our orphans at home program. www.safehomesforchildren.org.
