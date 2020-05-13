WASHINGTON COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, May 13, 3-5 p.m., Board Room Auditorium, County Government Center, 1 Government Center Place, Suite A. Call 276-628-8141 or email ida@washcova.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY LONG-RANGE COURTHOUSE PLANNING COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, May 13, 4-5 p,m., Circuit Courtoom, 189 E. Main St. Call 276-525-13455.
WASHINGTON COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION: Abingdon, Va. Monday, May 18, 7-9 p.m., Board of Supervisors Auditorium, County Government Center, 1 Government Center Place, Suite A. Call 276-525-1391 or email stephenr@washcova.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY ELECTORAL BOARD: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, May 20, 2-3 p.m., Voter Registrar Office, County Government Center, 1 Government Center Place, Suite A. Call 276-676-6227 or email dlyall@washcova.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, May 20, 5:30-7 p.m., Board of Supervisors Auditorium, County Government Center, 1 Government Center Place, Suite A. Call 276-525-1391 or email stephenr@washcova.com.
