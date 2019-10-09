WASHINGTON COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 3-5 p.m., Training Room, 1 Government Center Place, Suite B. Call 276-628-8141.
ABINGDON REDEVELOPMENT AND HOUSING AUTHORITY: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 5-7 p.m., Board Room, Johnson Center, Main St. Email markadams.arha@gmail.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMUNITY ADVOCACY COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, Oct. 10, 1-2 p.m., Executive Conference Room, 1 Government Center Place. Call 207-525-1300 or email aroland@washcova.com.
ABINGDON ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY BOARD: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, Oct. 10, 3 p.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Town Hall, 133 W. Main St. Visit abingdon-va.gov.
COLUMBUS DAY: County offices will be closed on Monday, Oct. 14, in observance of Columbus Day.
VIRGINIA HIGHLANDS AIRPORT AUTHORITY BOARD: Abingdon, Va. Monday, Oct. 14, 6 p.m., Virginia Highlands Airport, 18521 Lee Highway. Visit www.vahighlandsairport.com.
DAMASCUS PARKS AND RECREATION - TRAIL DAYS COMMITTEE: Damascus, Va. Monday, Oct. 14, 6:30 p.m., Damascus Town Hall, 208 W. Laurel Ave. Visit damascus.org.
ABINGDON TOWN COUNCIL WORK SESSION: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2:30 p.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Town Hall, 133 W. Main St. Visit abingdon-va.gov.
