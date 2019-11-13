BONEFIRE SMOKEHOUSE: Abingdon, 260 W. Main St. Nov. 22, 8 p.m., Bluesman and The Blues Essentials. 276-623-0037.
THE DAMASCUS BREWERY: Damascus, 32173 Government Road. Nov. 16, 7 p.m., Dan Deel; Nov. 23, 7 p.m., Morrison & Greer. 276-469-1069.
WOLF HILLS BREWING CO: Abingdon, 350 Park St. Nov. 15, 6 p.m., Moonbeau; Nov. 16, 6 p.m., Town Mountain; Nov. 23, 6 p.m., The Kind Thieves. 276-477-1953.
ARTS DEPOT: Abingdon, Va., 314 Depot Square. Now-Nov. 16: Members Gallery featuring Ruth Crowe, June Dunn, Carol Norman and JoAnne Wilkerson. dwinship@gmail.com. 276-628-9091, www.abingdonartsdepot.org.
WILLIAM KING MUSEUM OF ART: Abingdon, Va., William King Museum of Art, 415 Academy Drive. Exhibits: Now through Dec. 1: There Will Come a Time: Artist Michelle O’Patick-Ollis displays a collection of portrait drawings depicting the changes and challenges that occur during the aging process. Now through Feb. 9: From These Hills: Contemporary Art in the Southern Appalachian Highlands is one of William King Museum of Art’s longest standing traditions. First held in 1993, this biennial is unique in its geographical scope and the number of important artists it has exhibited who live and work in Southern Appalachia. www.williamkingmuseum.org or call 276-628-5005.
THE GALLERY @ BARR PHOTOGRAPHICS: Abingdon, Va., 152 E. Main St. Call for artists. Dean at the Gallery, the gallery@barrphotographics.com or 276-628-1486.
