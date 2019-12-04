ST. THOMAS EPISCOPAL CHURCH CHRISTMAS CONCERT: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, Dec. 5, 3 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 124 E. Main St. The public is invited to a family-themed concert will feature Mary Munsey and her students and is sponsored by the Booklovers Club of Washington County. Email saintthomas@bvu.net or call 276-628-3606 for more information.
HARVEST TABLE RESTAURANT: Meadowview, 13180 Meadowview St. Dec. 5, 5 p.m., A Meadowview Community Christmas. 276-944-5142.
WOLF HILLS BREWING CO: Abingdon, 350 Park St. Dec. 7, 6 p.m., Empire Strikes Brass, 276-477-1953.
CINEMARK TINSELTOWN USA: Bristol, 3004 Linden Drive. Dec. 15, 12:55 p.m., Moscow’s Bolshoi Ballet, Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker,” $15.75-$17.85. 276-669-2091.
COMMUNITY CENTER OF ABINGDON: Abingdon, Va., 300 Senior Dr. Saturday only 7-10 p.m. Free dance lesson beginning at 6 p.m. Cost $7 per person, children under 12 free. Doors open 5:30 p.m.; concession on site. Dec. 28: Nightshift Band. Sponsored by the Bristol Country Music Show Palace. Bingo every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Cash prizes. Dinner for purchase. $25 to play all evening; Ballroom dance lessons every Wednesday 7:15 p.m.; Greasy Bean Café & Guitars every Tuesday, 5:45-8 p.m.; Game Day every Friday 1-4 p.m. 276-628-3911.
