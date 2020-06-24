ABINGDON BOARD OF BUILDING CODE APPEALS is seeking a member to fill an open position. It is preferred that the applicant represent different occupational and/or professional fields relating to the construction industry, including but not limited to experienced builder, Registered Design Professional and/or experienced property manager. The committee meets twice a year or on an as-needed basis. Interested persons should complete the Board and Commission application found at abingdon-va.gov and return the application to Kim Kingsley, clerk, at kkingsley@abingdon-va.gov by 5 p.m. on Monday, June 29. Council will consider the applications at the next regularly scheduled Town Council meeting.
ABINGDON PLANNING COMMISSION is seeking a member to fill two expected vacancies; one vacancy term will expire in March 2023, and one vacancy term will expire in 2024. The committee meets the fourth Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the Arthur Campbell Room at the town municipal building at 133 W. Main St. Interested persons may be subject to completion of a statement of economic interest form and may not miss more than three meetings during a 12-month period of service. Interested persons should complete the Board and Commission application found at abingdon-va.gov and return the application to Kim Kingsley, clerk, at kkingsley@abingdon-va.gov by 5 p.m. on Monday, June 29. Council will consider the applications at the July 2020 Town Council meeting.
