BONEFIRE SMOKEHOUSE: Abingdon, 260 W. Main St. Feb. 20, 8 p.m., Into the Fog; Feb. 22, 8 p.m., Grand Ole Uproar; Feb. 28, 8 p.m., Post Bop Revival. 276-623-0037.
STATE LINE BAR & GRILLE: Bristol, 644 State St. Feb. 20, 7 p.m. Crazy Karaoke with Michael. 423-652-0792.
HOLSTON HIGH SCHOOL LINEBERRY BINGO: Damascus, Va. Saturday, Feb. 22, 5 p.m. (baked potato bar) and 6:15 p.m. (bingo), Holston High School, 21308 Monroe Road. The bingo fundraiser will go toward a scholarship fund for Holston FFA members honoring former agriculture teacher Phil Lineberry. To donate prizes or for other questions, call 276-739-4016 or email lawrencec@wcs.k12.va.us.
HIGHLANDS WRITERS FAIR: Abingdon, Va. Saturday, April 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Washington County Public Library, 205 Oak Hill St. Participating authors who want to reserve a table must submit applications by Feb. 28. Download the form at highlandswritersfair.org.
