GOOD FRIDAY: All county offices will be closed. Please call on Thursday, April 9, or Monday, April 13, for services.
WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, April 14, 6:30-10 p.m., Board Room Auditorium, 1 Government Center Place, Suite A.Call 276-525-1300. The building is closed to the public, but the meeting will be livestreamed at washcova.com.
