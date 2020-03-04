ABINGDON HISTORIC PRESERVATION BOARD: CANCELED. Originally planned for Wednesday, March 4.
WASHINGTON COUNTY ELECTORAL BOARD: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, March 4, 10-11:30 a.m., Voter Registrar Office, 1 Government Center Place, Suite A. Visit washcova.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY SCHOOL BUDGET COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, March 4, 1-2:30 p.m., Board/Administrator Conference Room, 1 Government Center Place, Suite A. Call 276-525-1300.
WASHINGTON COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, March 4, 4-5:30 p.m., County Government Center, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1305 or email wbonham@washcova.com.
BRISTOL VIRGINIA UTILITIES BOARD: Bristol, Va. Friday, March 6, 12 p.m., BVU Administrative Building, Designated Conference Room, 15022 Lee Highway. Call 276-669-4112.
VIRGINIA HIGHLANDS AIRPOT AUTHORITY BOARD: Abingdon, Va. Monday, March 9, 6 p.m., Virginia Highlands Airport, 18521 Lee Highway. Visit vahighlandsairport.com.
DAMASCUS PARKS AND RECREATION - TRAIL DAYS COMMITTEE: Damascus, Va. Monday, March 9, 6:30 p.m., Damascus Town Hall, 208 W. Laurel Ave. Visit damascus.org.
DAMASCUS PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: Damascus, Va. Tuesday, March 10, 5 p.m., Damascus Town Hall, 208 W. Laurel Ave. Visit damascus.org.
WASHINGTON COUNTY AGRICULTURE COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, March 10, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Executive Conference Room, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1300 or email pblevins@vt.edu.
ABINGDON BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, March 10, 6 p.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Town Hall, 133 W. Main St. Visit abingdon-va.gov.
WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, March 10, 6:30-10 p.m., Board of Supervisors Auditorium, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1300.
WASHINGTON COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, March 11, 3-6 p.m., Meeting Room #2, 1 Government Center Place, Suite D. Call 276-628-8141 or email ida@washcova.com.
ABINGDON INFRASTRUCTURE ADVISORY COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, March 11, 3:30 p.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Town Municipal Building, 133 W. Main St. Visit abingdon-va.gov.
ABINGDON REDEVELOPMENT AND HOUSING AUTHORITY: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, March 11, 5-7 p.m., Board Room, Johnson Center, 190 E. Main Street. Email markadams.arha@gmail.com.
