Washington County Sheriff’s Office
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has amended the following policies for the coming week:
» The Washington County Virginia C.C. Porter Animal Shelter will be closed until April 1.
» Nonemergency reports will be completed over the phone at 276-676-6000. To file Property Loss Reports, call the number, and the report will be mailed, emailed or faxed to you or your insurance company.
Abingdon Police Department
In order to keep spread of the COVID-19 pandemic to a minimum, Abingdon Police Department has made changes to its policies based on advice from the Centers for Disease Control and the Virginia Department of Health. Here’s what you need to know:
» When calling 911 or the nonemergency number (276-676-6277), leave a callback number whenever possible.
» If you or anyone in your home is sick, tell the dispatcher. Officers may contact you via phone before their arrival to assess the need for an in-person response. For minor reports, officers will likely complete a report without face-to-face interaction.
» Officers will continue to respond to emergency calls as normal, but callers should always notify the dispatcher about potentially sick household members.
» If an officer does come to your home, be prepared to meet them outside in an open environment, using social distancing guidelines.
» The department is fully staffed, but the building lobby is closed to visitors until March 27 as of press time. Fingerprinting services and walk-in complaints are on hold. Vehicle crash reports can be requested by your insurance company via phone or mail.
Washington County Circuit Court
The Washington County Circuit Court announced several operational changes Thursday in response to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic:
» For filings in an existing case or filing a new civil matter, paperwork can be dropped off at the courthouse’s front door with security, Originals and copies will be mailed back as appropriate.
» People who need to wait for a recorded document, service papers or bail piece releases should do so in front of the court building.
» Estate qualifications will only be handled by appointment, which can be arranged by contacting the clerk’s office.
» Concealed handgun permit renewals can be submitted by mail, and the application is available on the county website. New applications should be dropped off at the courthouse’s security checkpoint.
» Marriage license issuance will be handled by phone, fax and email, and people should call the clerk’s office before making any appearances.
Washington County Government Offices
The county government offices will be operating on a limited closure schedule. That includes:
» County government offices will be closed to the public, with employees teleworking when possible.
» Applications and requests can be sent by email or at a dropbox location outside the main office entrance for Building Services, Zoning and Water & Erosion Settlement Control.
» Solid Waste Services & Convenience Stations, the Information Systems Department and the Department of Emergency Management and Law Enforcement will remain on regular schedule.
» The Recreation Department has suspended all afterschool and sports programs.
» Washington County Park will be closed until May 1.
» The Voter Registrar’s Office will be open for absentee voting.
