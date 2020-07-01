WASHINGTON COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, July 1, 4-5:30 p.m., Board/Administrator Conference Room, County Government Center. Call 276-525-1300 or email wbonham@washcova.com.
ABINGDON HISTORIC PRESERVATION REVIEW BOARD: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, July 1, 5:15 p.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Municipal Building, 133 W. Main St. Visit abingdon-va.gov.
ABINGDON TOWN COUNCIL: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, July 1, 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers, Municpal Building, 133 W. Main St. Visit abingdon-va.gov. The meeting will include a public hearing to solicit public input on local community development in relation to Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding for a project in the community.Information on the amount of funding available, the requirements on benefit to low- and moderate-income persons, eligible activities and plans will be available. Citizens will also be given the opportunity to comment on the Town’s past use of CDBG funds. All interested citizens are urged to attend. For additional information, contact James Morani, town manager, at 276-492-2234. Comments and grievances can be submitted in writing to jmorani@abingdon-va.gov prior to the public hearing.
INDEPENDENCE DAY: Friday, July 3. County offices will be closed in celebration of Independence Day.
WASHINGTON COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, July 8, 3-4:30 p.m., Training Room, County Government Center, 1 Government Center Place, Suite B. Call 276-628-8141.
LONG-RANGE WASHINGTON COUNTY COURTHOUSE COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, July 8, 4-5 p.m., Circuit Courtroom, 189 E. Main St. Call 276-525-1355.
